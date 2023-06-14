Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Euronav by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav Trading Down 0.8 %

EURN opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Euronav has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $305.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Euronav had a net margin of 39.00% and a return on equity of 19.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Euronav will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Further Reading

