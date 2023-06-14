Evercore ISI Upgrades Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) to Outperform

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $164.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.11.

Shares of EXR opened at $145.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $216.52.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,338 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.6 million units and approximately 176.1 million square feet of rentable space.

