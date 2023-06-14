Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.62

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.62 and last traded at $91.00, with a volume of 311524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.81.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Benchmark lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $126,895.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,630. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,999.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,916,000 after acquiring an additional 825,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

