Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

TSE XTC opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.62. The stock has a market cap of C$306.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.11. Exco Technologies has a 52 week low of C$6.80 and a 52 week high of C$8.95.

Separately, Cormark increased their target price on Exco Technologies from C$9.70 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

