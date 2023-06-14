Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 29.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXFY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expensify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $7.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $584.71 million, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Expensify has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.73 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 15.11%. Expensify’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,352,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,082,529.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the first quarter valued at about $771,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 281.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 928.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 274,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 247,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 444.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 70,827 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

