F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU) Stock Price Up 7.8%

F3 Uranium Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Rating) rose 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 324,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,735,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

F3 Uranium Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$127.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 3.78.

F3 Uranium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Clearwater West property that comprises 3 contiguous claims covering 11,786 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Patterson Lake North property that consists of 38 claims covering 39,946 hectares situated in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Wales Lake property that comprises 31 claims covering an area of 40,986 hectares located in southwest Athabasca basin; and the Key Lake area portfolio consisting of the Bird Lake, Grey Island, Hobo Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, and Seahorse Lake properties, which comprise 81 claims and 57,131 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F3 Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F3 Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.