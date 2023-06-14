Fairmount Funds Management Llc Purchases 800,000 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,272,124 shares in the company, valued at $39,265,488. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 45.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter.

COGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About Cogent Biosciences



Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Featured Stories

