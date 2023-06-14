Financial Comparison: Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) and FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR)

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.9% of FONAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of FONAR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FONAR and Nexalin Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR $97.59 million 1.20 $12.44 million N/A N/A Nexalin Technology $1.32 million 4.93 -$1.70 million N/A N/A

Profitability

FONAR has higher revenue and earnings than Nexalin Technology.

This table compares FONAR and Nexalin Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR 10.63% 8.39% 6.25% Nexalin Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FONAR and Nexalin Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FONAR 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FONAR beats Nexalin Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FONAR

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI. The Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segment offers management, administrative, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service and clerical, and non-medical personnel to medical providers through its subsidiary, Health Management Corp. of America. The company was founded by Raymond V. Damadian on July 17, 1978 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders. In addition, it designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, a medical device that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, Alzheimer's disease, and dementia. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

