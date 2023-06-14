Financial Contrast: Freedom Acquisition I (NYSE:FACT) versus Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Freedom Acquisition I (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom Acquisition I and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom Acquisition I N/A -31.14% 1.67% Kulicke and Soffa Industries 21.19% 20.08% 15.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.9% of Freedom Acquisition I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Freedom Acquisition I shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom Acquisition I 0 0 0 0 N/A Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings for Freedom Acquisition I and Kulicke and Soffa Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus target price of $61.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.36%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Freedom Acquisition I.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freedom Acquisition I and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom Acquisition I N/A N/A $5.98 million N/A N/A Kulicke and Soffa Industries $1.50 billion 2.18 $433.55 million $3.60 16.11

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Acquisition I.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats Freedom Acquisition I on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freedom Acquisition I

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products. It also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

