Financial Contrast: Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ) & IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IDEXX Laboratories and Lucira Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEXX Laboratories 0 1 6 0 2.86 Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $527.86, indicating a potential upside of 12.68%. Given IDEXX Laboratories’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IDEXX Laboratories is more favorable than Lucira Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

87.9% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEXX Laboratories 20.38% 117.37% 25.89% Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47%

Volatility and Risk

IDEXX Laboratories has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and Lucira Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEXX Laboratories $3.37 billion 11.53 $679.09 million $8.31 56.37 Lucira Health $93.06 million 0.02 -$64.83 million ($3.58) -0.01

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEXX Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats Lucira Health on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other. The CAG segment provides diagnostic and information management-based products and services for the companion animal veterinary industry, including in-clinic diagnostic solutions, outside reference laboratory services, and veterinary software and services. The Water segment offers innovative testing solutions for easy, rapid, and accurate detection and quantification of various microbiological parameters in water. The LPD segment develops diagnostic tests, services, and related instrumentation that are used to manage the health status of livestock and poultry, to improve producer efficiency, and to ensure the quality and safety of milk and food. The Other segment is composed of products for the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market with its out-licensing arrangements. The company was founded by David Evans Shaw on December 19, 1983, a

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California. On February 22, 2023, Lucira Health, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

