Financial Survey: DigitalTown (OTCMKTS:DGTW) vs. The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

DigitalTown (OTCMKTS:DGTW – Get Rating) and The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalTown and The Descartes Systems Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalTown N/A N/A N/A The Descartes Systems Group 21.44% 10.05% 8.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DigitalTown and The Descartes Systems Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalTown N/A N/A N/A ($0.07) N/A The Descartes Systems Group $486.01 million 13.15 $102.24 million $1.26 59.69

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Descartes Systems Group has higher revenue and earnings than DigitalTown. DigitalTown is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Descartes Systems Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of DigitalTown shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of DigitalTown shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DigitalTown and The Descartes Systems Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalTown 0 0 0 0 N/A The Descartes Systems Group 1 4 4 0 2.33

The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus target price of $80.89, suggesting a potential upside of 7.55%.

Summary

The Descartes Systems Group beats DigitalTown on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalTown

DigitalTown, Inc. provides integrated search, community, and commerce platform for Web and mobile devices. The company offers DigitalTown platform that supports online and mobile communities. Its platform provides content search services; enables communities to stay informed, as well as to connect and communicate with other members of the community; provides online commerce solution for merchants; offers courier and delivery management solutions; and provides integrated administrative tools for managing content, community, and commerce. The company was formerly known as BDC Capital Inc. and changed its name to DigitalTown, Inc. in March 2007. DigitalTown, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. On December 13, 2021, the voluntary petition of DigitalTown, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 8, 2020.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services. It also offers its customers to use its modular, software-as-a-service, and data solutions to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate, and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access and analyze global trade data; research and perform trade tariff and duty calculations; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and various other logistics processes. In addition, the company also provides cloud-based ecommerce warehouse management solutions; consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. It serves transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies, as well as manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and business service providers. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

