First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Rating) by 1,004.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.80% of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

ARVR stock opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46.

