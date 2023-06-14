First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.37

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.37 and last traded at $104.31, with a volume of 24316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.69.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.24.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.182 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)
- Farmer Brothers the Largest Coffee Roaster You’ve Never Heard Of
- Nutrien Ltd. Is The Most Downgraded Stock For Income Investors
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
- Gambling.com Hits The Jackpot With Breakout, Increasing Revenue
- 3 Beaten Down High-Yield Investors Should Love
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.