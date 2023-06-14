First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.37

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.37 and last traded at $104.31, with a volume of 24316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.69.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.24.

Get First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.182 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQEW. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the first quarter worth $55,000.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.