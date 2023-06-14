FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $240.72

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $240.72 and last traded at $239.29, with a volume of 37247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.37.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.50.

The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.53.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

