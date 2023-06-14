Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Receives $3.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Forge Global from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Forge Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 64,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $107,550.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,135,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,306,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forge Global Stock Down 6.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Forge Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

FRGE stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Forge Global has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $318.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

