ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Director Alexander Ott Sells 301,000 Shares

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) Director Alexander Ott sold 301,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $5,845,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,116.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ForgeRock Price Performance

ForgeRock stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.05. ForgeRock, Inc. has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $25.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ForgeRock by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 600.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

See Also

