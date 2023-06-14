Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.17

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.17 and last traded at $75.67, with a volume of 58685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FWONK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Formula One Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.43). Formula One Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $112,283,471.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,699 shares of company stock worth $1,922,546. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

