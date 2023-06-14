Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stake Cut by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP reduced its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,243 shares during the period. Fortive comprises about 0.9% of Atom Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 317.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.21. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $69.81.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

