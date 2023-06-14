Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Director Ann F. Hackett Sells 4,835 Shares

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) Director Ann F. Hackett sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $318,046.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,130.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FBIN opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $70.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 20.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fortune Brands Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

