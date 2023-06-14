Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 19,492 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 0.9% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

