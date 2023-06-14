Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) PT Lowered to C$3.25

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.63% from the stock’s previous close.

FL has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Lithium in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Frontier Lithium Price Performance

CVE FL opened at C$1.84 on Monday. Frontier Lithium has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 24.74 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market cap of C$414.35 million, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.46.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

