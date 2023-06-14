Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives $46.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.18.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Futu from $27.00 to $32.15 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $41.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.03. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $292.34 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 41.87%. Research analysts expect that Futu will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Futu by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Futu by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

