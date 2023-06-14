Future plc (LON:FUTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,459.40 ($18.26).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,780 ($22.27) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Future in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Future from GBX 1,153 ($14.43) to GBX 668 ($8.36) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 2,621 ($32.80) to GBX 1,654 ($20.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

In other Future news, insider Jon Steinberg acquired 90,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 886 ($11.09) per share, for a total transaction of £802,866.62 ($1,004,587.86). Company insiders own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Future stock opened at GBX 700.50 ($8.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of £846.62 million, a PE ratio of 722.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 968.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,219.49. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 686.50 ($8.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,008 ($25.13).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

