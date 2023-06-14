FY2023 Earnings Estimate for EPAM Systems, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EPAM Systems in a report released on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $8.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.77. The consensus estimate for EPAM Systems’ current full-year earnings is $8.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.22 EPS.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.50.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

EPAM opened at $218.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,303,042,000 after purchasing an additional 60,794 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,579,000 after acquiring an additional 679,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,656,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,382,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.