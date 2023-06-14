FY2023 EPS Estimates for Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Decreased by Analyst

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Energy Services of America in a report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.24.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Energy Services of America Stock Performance

Energy Services of America stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. Energy Services of America has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America ( OTCMKTS:ESOA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $53.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Energy Services of America by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.