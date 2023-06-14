FY2024 Earnings Forecast for CRISPR Therapeutics AG Issued By Brookline Capital Management (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Brookline Capital Management reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, June 9th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.45) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $14.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRSP. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.26.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $60.79 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 32,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $1,111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,222,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,000,250. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

