GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for GameStop in a report released on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. GameStop had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $26.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.63 and a beta of -0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 2.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 93,753 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 363.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,565,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,165,000 after purchasing an additional 311,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 216.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In related news, Chairman Ryan Cohen purchased 443,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $9,999,760.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 36,847,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,181,880.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Ryan Cohen acquired 443,842 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,760.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 36,847,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,181,880.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alain Attal acquired 10,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 538,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,066,700.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 458,842 shares of company stock valued at $10,337,760. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

