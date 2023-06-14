Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) CFO Douglas G. Boessen Sells 15,653 Shares

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of GRMN stock opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.31. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $108.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.
