Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) CFO Douglas G. Boessen Sells 15,653 Shares

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.31. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $108.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Garmin by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Garmin by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

