Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CEO Eugene A. Hall Sells 11,058 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gartner stock opened at $354.85 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.94 and its 200-day moving average is $329.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. Gartner’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IT. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.13.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

