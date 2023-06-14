Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Scott Hensel Sells 2,996 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total value of $1,040,301.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,059.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gartner Stock Up 0.7 %

IT opened at $354.85 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.94 and a 200-day moving average of $329.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Gartner by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.13.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

