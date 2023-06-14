Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Scott Hensel Sells 2,996 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total value of $1,040,301.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,059.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Gartner Stock Up 0.7 %
IT opened at $354.85 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.94 and a 200-day moving average of $329.35.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.13.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
