Gary Mick Buys 5,812 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) CFO Gary Mick purchased 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $156,807.76. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,104.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Gary Mick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 25th, Gary Mick purchased 1,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Gary Mick purchased 5,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $133,100.00.
Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of SIX opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 2.18. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 124.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 180,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.46.
Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.
