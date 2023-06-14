GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

Equities researchers at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GDS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

GDS Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. GDS has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $35.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $348.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.15 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that GDS will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in GDS by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,292,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of GDS by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 334,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 162,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC grew its stake in GDS by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 52,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

