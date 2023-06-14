General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Albar Capital Ltd

Albar Capital Ltd raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,583 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises about 1.6% of Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.87.

Insider Activity

General Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GE opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $107.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average of $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

