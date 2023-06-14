George Carrara Sells 3,000 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) Director George Carrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $61,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 2.5 %

BBW opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $26.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $308.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.95.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $120.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth about $2,384,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 178,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

