Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

CO stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the second quarter worth $96,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

