Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Update

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,700 shares, a growth of 6,783.8% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,805,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,062,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.34 million, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.88. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Company Profile

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

