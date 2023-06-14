Gokul Rajaram Sells 1,934 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $46,918.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,595.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.90 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 349,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,777,000 after buying an additional 94,413 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 9,497,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,608,000 after buying an additional 488,048 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.9% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 9.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 190,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 16,807 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

