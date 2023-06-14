Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.77.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Down 5.8 %

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $845.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.08 million.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

