Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.53. 34,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 67,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $116.34 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,766 shares of company stock valued at $79,167. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRNT. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 47,626 shares in the last quarter.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

