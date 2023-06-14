Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNTGet Rating) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.53. 34,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 67,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $116.34 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,766 shares of company stock valued at $79,167. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRNT. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 47,626 shares in the last quarter.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

