Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 600 ($7.51) to GBX 625 ($7.82) in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $572.50.

Great Portland Estates stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

