Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives $42.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Plains

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,570.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $939,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,570.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,050,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,529.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,641 shares of company stock worth $3,837,810 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains

Green Plains Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Green Plains by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter worth $46,000.

Green Plains stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.72. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $41.25.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

