Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR) vs. Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) and Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nutex Health and Green Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutex Health -235.02% -21.65% -9.28% Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Nutex Health has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Street Capital has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

1.2% of Nutex Health shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Nutex Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of Green Street Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nutex Health and Green Street Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutex Health $219.29 million 1.27 -$424.78 million ($0.71) -0.60 Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Street Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutex Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nutex Health and Green Street Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutex Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Green Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nutex Health presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 604.06%. Given Nutex Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than Green Street Capital.

Summary

Nutex Health beats Green Street Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc. operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care. The Population Health Management segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real Estate segment leases land and hospital building. It also provides healthcare and facility management services; and healthcare billing, coding, and collection services. In addition, the company offers healthcare services, including emergency room care, inpatient care, and behavioral health, as well as onsite imaging, such as CT scan, X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, etc.; certified and accredited laboratories; and onsite inpatient pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Green Street Capital

Green Street Capital Corp. engages in the provision of sustainability investing. It looks for tech companies with leaders that offer solutions to improve the productive use of natural resources and reduce or eliminate negative ecological impact. The company was founded on January 13, 1987 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

