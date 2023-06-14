Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Director Acquires $103,616.24 in Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) Director John B. Replogle purchased 60,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $103,616.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 298,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,843.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Grove Collaborative Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of Grove Collaborative stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $62.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 423.09% and a negative net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $74.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,872,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 13,219.8% during the fourth quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,329,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,304,943 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the first quarter valued at about $830,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 134,390 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

