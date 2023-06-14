Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 17,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 104,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.
The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.0161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
