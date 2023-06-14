Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 17,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 104,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.0161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 36.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 125,523 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 29,577 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 193.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 109,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 72,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

