Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Guess’ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Guess”s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Guess”s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Guess’ Stock Performance

Shares of GES stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. Guess’ has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $569.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.63 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Guess’ by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 44,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Guess’ by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Guess’

In other Guess’ news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Articles

