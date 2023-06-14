Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Receives GBX 336.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 336.27 ($4.21).

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 280 ($3.50) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 383 ($4.79) to GBX 400 ($5.01) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 372 ($4.65) to GBX 390 ($4.88) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.50) to GBX 375 ($4.69) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Haleon from GBX 358 ($4.48) to GBX 344 ($4.30) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of HLN opened at GBX 319.05 ($3.99) on Friday. Haleon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241.17 ($3.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 357.65 ($4.48). The firm has a market cap of £29.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,658.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 339.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 326.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

