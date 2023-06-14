Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $34.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

