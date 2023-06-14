HC Wainwright Comments on Spruce Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 13th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan anticipates that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spruce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $95.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRB. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,681,000. RiverVest Venture Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC now owns 2,936,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 788,000 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,401,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

