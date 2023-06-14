Head to Head Analysis: Revvity (RVTY) & Its Competitors

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Rating) is one of 70 public companies in the “Diagnostics & Research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Revvity to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Revvity has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revvity’s peers have a beta of 0.72, indicating that their average share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revvity and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Revvity $3.31 billion $569.18 million 14.96 Revvity Competitors $965.74 million $60.17 million -142.99

Profitability

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Revvity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Revvity and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revvity 28.94% 11.17% 5.83% Revvity Competitors -30.08% -0.79% -6.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Revvity and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revvity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Revvity Competitors 69 281 237 35 2.38

As a group, “Diagnostics & Research” companies have a potential upside of 143.30%. Given Revvity’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Revvity has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Revvity pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Revvity pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Diagnostics & Research” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.6% and pay out 13.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Revvity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Diagnostics & Research” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Revvity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of shares of all “Diagnostics & Research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Revvity beats its peers on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for its customers to understand the characterize the health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

