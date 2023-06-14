Head to Head Comparison: Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE)

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) are both small-cap communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.9% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of KORE Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvera Communications and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvera Communications 13.90% 8.87% 4.41% KORE Group -41.99% -23.86% -7.10%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nuvera Communications and KORE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A KORE Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

KORE Group has a consensus target price of $6.70, indicating a potential upside of 390.84%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Nuvera Communications.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuvera Communications and KORE Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvera Communications $65.71 million 1.05 $7.20 million N/A N/A KORE Group $268.45 million 0.39 -$106.20 million ($1.46) -0.93

Nuvera Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KORE Group.

Summary

Nuvera Communications beats KORE Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc. operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network. It also provides video services, including commercial TV programming, cable television services, and video-on-demand services; high-speed Internet to business and residential customers; e-mail and managed services comprising web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long-distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, it is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories; and the operation of various IPTV and CATV systems. The company serves broadband connections in the Minnesota communities of Bellechester, Courtland, Elko, Evan, Goodhue, Hanska, Hutchinson, Klossner, Litchfield, Mazeppa, New Market, New Ulm, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls, Sanborn, Savage, Searles, Sleepy Eye, Springfield, and White Rock, as well as the adjacent rural areas of Blue Earth, Brown, Goodhue, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, Rice, Scott, and Wabasha counties in south-central Minnesota. It also serves the community of Aurelia, Iowa as well as the adjacent rural areas surrounding Aurelia. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. The company was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

